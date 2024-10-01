The Detroit Lions came away with a wild 42-29 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football, and quarterback Jared Goff's 18-for-18 night passing got the attention of many, except for maybe his head coach Dan Campbell right after the game. Campbell admitted he wished he had given Goff a game ball after the performance.

“Well, I just gave the game ball to somebody else, so I feel awful right now,” Dan Campbell said in the postgame press conference. “No I knew he played a heck of a game. I did not realize he was perfect. I did not know he was literally 18-for-18. But I knew he played really well, you could feel it.”

Expand Tweet

Goff completed all of his passes for 292 yards and two touchdowns that went to Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown. To add, he even caught a touchdown on a pass from St. Brown on a trick play that was dialed up by offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Goff has had some great days in the NFL, but this will undoubtedly go down as one of, if not the best performance in his career.

The Lions were incredibly effective on offense, just like the Seahawks were on the other side of the ball, but Detroit was in front the whole night, putting pressure on Geno Smith and the Seattle offense. Ultimately, the Lions got enough stops to come away with the game.

Lions head into bye week on a high note

After the win over the Seahawks, the Lions will head into the bye week with a 3-1 record. They suffered a loss to a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that looks very good, outside of a bad performance against the Denver Broncos. Detroit has two close wins over the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals, but the team looked its best against Seattle. It was an impressive performance because the Seahawks had come into the game with a 3-0 record and are one of the better teams in the NFL so far this season.

After the bye week, the Lions will head on the road to take on the Dallas Cowboys, before a crucial NFL North matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on the road. Detroit will look for revenge for that heartbreaking Monday Night Football loss late last season before that Vikings game. Minnesota is currently 4-0, so that game could end up being for first place in the division.

For now, Campbell's team will enjoy the time off before returning to the field against the Cowboys.