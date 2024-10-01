The Detroit Lions took down the Seattle Seahawks 42-29 in Week 4 of Monday Night Football, thanks partly to quarterback Jared Goff's perfect game. Throwing 18 completions of 18 passes, Goff also had 292 yards and scored one touchdown. Through this feat, the Lions play-caller has entered NFL history as the most thrown passes in a single game without an interception, breaking Kurt Warner‘s record of ten for the Arizona Cardinals in 2005.

You can check out this mind-blowing stat reported by the official accounts of OpSTATS and StatMuse on X, formerly Twitter. Meanwhile, one clarification to this statistic came courtesy of ESPN NFL reporter Nick Wagoner.

“FWIW, NFL won't recognize this as single game completion percentage record because that requires 20 attempts,” Wagoner reported.

Week 4: Lions def. Seahawks

Hilariously, though, Lions coach Dan Campbell didn't know about Jared Goff's perfect game against the Seahawks, and he ended up giving the game ball to somebody else.

“I feel awful,” Campbell said, via a report from the Associated Press, shared on ESPN.com. “I knew he played a hell of a game, I did not know he was perfect.”

For his part, Goff didn't mind this snub.

“It's a cool thing,” he said. “I'm just happy we got the win.”

A penalty call negated his only incompletion for the game, so fortune smiled on him a bit during the game. He even caught the first touchdown reception of his career, catching a pass from Amon-Ra St. Brown in the third quarter on a trick play.

Later, in the fourth quarter, he threw an eight-yard touchdown pass to St. Brown. Jameson Williams also caught another touchdown pass from Goff, running away from the Seahawks for 70 yards in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks also saw a valiant effort from quarterback Geno Smith, who went 38-56 for 395 yards and one touchdown and an interception. Running back Kenneth Walker III also channeled Marshawn Lynch as he became the first Seahawk to have over three rushing touchdowns in a game.

The (3-1) Seahawks will face the (1-3) New York Giants in Week 5, while the (3-1) Lions will enjoy a bye week.