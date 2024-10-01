The Detroit Lions entered their Week Four Monday Night Football clash against the Seattle Seahawks with some positive injury news. After hurting his ankle last week against the Arizona Cardinals, the Lions' star tight end Sam LaPorta was able to suit up for the team’s matchup with the Seahawks.

The Lions lead Seattle 21-7 at halftime. And Detroit running back David Montgomery got the scoring started with a one-yard touchdown rush toward the end of the first quarter. With the score, Montgomery has now crossed the plane in seven straight games for the Lions, according to Detroit Lions PR on X. This ties Montgomery for the longest rushing touchdown streak in franchise history.

The six-year veteran RB is up to four rushing scores on the season. His streak of seven consecutive regular season games with a touchdown on the ground dates back to the Lions' 30-24 victory on December 24, 2023, in Week 15 of last season. During the 2023 postseason, Montgomery had a rushing score in the Wild Card Round against the Los Angeles Rams and another in the Conference Championship game against the 49ers, which Detroit would lose 34-31 missing out on a trip to the Super Bowl.

David Montgomery tied the Lions record for games with a rushing score on MNF

Montgomery was last held out of the end zone against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of last year’s playoffs. He last failed to score a touchdown in a regular season game in Week 14 of 2023 against the Denver Broncos.

Last season, Montgomery handled 219 carries for 1015 yards and 13 scores. He’s already up to four touchdowns in three and a half games in the 2024 season.

Montgomery was a third-round pick by the Chicago Bears in the 2019 draft. He spent the first four seasons of his career in Chicago before signing a three-year, $18 million deal with the Lions in the 2023 offseason.

The veteran running back has split backfield duties in Detroit with Jahmyr Gibbs, who the Lions selected with the 12th overall pick in the 2023 draft out of Alabama. In the first half of the Lions-Seahawks showdown on Monday Night Football, Montgomery has eight caries for 42 yards and a touchdown while Gibbs has handled eight rushes for 46 yards and two scores on the ground.