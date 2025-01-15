The New England Patriots hired Mike Vrabel as their head coach, and it felt like he was the frontrunner from the beginning of the interview process. The Patriots interviewed a few more candidates for the job as well, but they were also rejected by some, which included Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

After Glenn turned down the interview request, there were rumors that he declined because the Patriots were trying to fulfill the Rooney Rule, which requires teams to interview at least two minority candidates during the hiring search. During a media availability, Glenn broke his silence on why he really turned down the interview request.

“Lions DC Aaron Glenn says the New England job ‘just wasn't the best situation for me,' but doesn't feel any ill will toward the organization,” ESPN's Eric Woodyard wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Lions DC Aaron Glenn on head coaching job interviews: ‘I think you learn a number of things from each year that you go through them.' Glenn says he is himself in every interview. Either you like him or you don't, but he's focused on the task in Detroit,” Woodyard continued.

There was no doubt that Glenn would receive interest from teams that are looking for head coaches, especially with what he's been able to accomplish with the Lions with their defense.

Where could Aaron Glenn land as a head coach?

Aaron Glenn has been one of the more heavily requested candidates for the vacant head coaching jobs, and there's one place that seems to be a favorite for him. The New York Jets could be a place where Glenn lands, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Well, it feels like their search is expanding rather than contracting,” Adam Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show. “It just feels like there are more and more candidates interviewed there all the time. I think they're being very thorough in their approach. I expect that later this week that they'll begin whittling it down to second interviews for candidates for GMs, maybe even head coaches, depending on the schedule. I still think that when you're looking at the Jets, I believe Aaron Glenn is square in play there as one of the potential guys.”

The Jets are not just looking for a head coach, but they need to find a general manager as well. Whoever takes those positions will have a lot to accomplish and will need a vision for what direction they want the team to go in next season. Glenn could be a great option for the Jets, but it will also depend on whether he feels like he fits in with the culture and organization.