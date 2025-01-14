The Detroit Lions received a bye in the first round of the playoffs, and they are now getting set to host the Washington Commanders in the divisional round. The Lions are hungry for a Super Bowl and this is a crucial time for the team, but there are some outside distractions. Both Detroit coordinators are targets for head coaching vacancies, and those teams are trying to fill those positions as soon as possible. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is currently in the running for the New York Jets job.

Both Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson are top targets in this year's head coaching carousel, there is a lot of news regarding both of them right now in terms of interviews and potential suitors. ESPN's Adam Schefter gave an update on the situation with the Jets, and he claims that Glenn is in the race.

“Well, it feels like their search is expanding rather than contracting,” Adam Schefter said during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. “It just feels like there are more and more candidates interviewed there all the time. I think they're being very thorough in their approach. I expect that later this week that they'll begin whittling it down to second interviews for candidates for GMs, maybe even head coaches, depending on the schedule. I still think that when you're looking at the Jets, I believe Aaron Glenn is square in play there as one of the potential guys.”

Lions fans are hoping that Glenn and Johnson are both going to come back to Detroit next season, but that is looking incredibly unlikely. Both of these guys are top coordinators in the NFL, and their ultimate goal is to be a head coach. Schefter believes that both of them will land jobs this offseason.

“Aaron Glenn is going to get a job in this cycle,” Schefter continued. “Ben Johnson is going to get a job in this cycle. And I think that there's every possibility and probably likelihood that the Lions are going to be losing both their coordinators in this cycle. I'd be really surprised if both of them didn't come out of this with head coaching jobs. And I think Aaron Glenn is somebody that already is getting a lot of attention with the Jets, a lot of attention in New Orleans, and like I said, it'd be a major upset to me if he didn't come out of this with a job.”

If that is going to happen, Lions fans are hoping that those two can help lead the team to its first ever Super Bowl before they leave. Detroit certainly has a decent chance to make that dream a reality as they are the current betting favorite to win it all. Their run at a Super Bowl starts on Saturday against the Commanders.

The Lions and Commanders will kick off from Ford Field in Detroit at 8:00 ET on Saturday night, and the game will be airing on Fox. The Lions are currently favored by 10 points.