The Detroit Lions grabbed a big win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday but for Alex Anzalone, it was difficult to focus on football.

The linebacker, who had 11 tackles in the victory, is extremely worried about his parents who are currently stuck in Israel amid the country's war with the Hamas, a terrorist group who have attacked Gaza and killed thousands.

Sal and Judy Anzalone are currently on a trip in Israel as part of a group of 53 Americans and remain trapped in the country. Anzalone admitted it's been hard to think about anything but his mom and dad. Via Detroit News:

“It’s hard,” Anzalone told The Detroit News. “(It's) really all I’ve been thinking about.”

The parents of Alex Anzalone are in the country through a tour with their church in Naples, Florida. The group does have a flight that is supposed to leave Tel Aviv on Thursday, but there's been a lot of controversy there as well. Over the weekend, the pastor of the church delivered a positive update on the group:

“We are doing good at our hotel in Jerusalem,” he wrote. “Continue to pray for Israel and for this to be resolved as peacefully and quickly as possible.”

Over 1,000 people have already died in Israel and there's been a handful of Americans killed as well. Republican U.S. Congressman Byron Donalds, who oversees Naples, joined CNN and sent a stern warning to the Hamas when it comes to hurting any US citizens:

“I have 53 members of my constituency who are in Jerusalem right now,” Donalds said. “Obviously, they are panicked, trying to find their way to get back to America.

“…We need to provide every assistance possible to Israel to get Americans back,” Donalds continued. “And let me be very clear with Hamas — touch an Americans' head and see what happens to you. That's my position. That needs to be the position of the president of the United States right now.”

We're praying for Alex Anzalone, his parents, and all the other people in the midst of this war in Israel.