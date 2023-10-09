With all that's going on between Israel and Gaza, it's not surprising that U2 frontman Bono has weighed in. During the band's most recent show during their residency at the Sphere, Bono discussed the situation via the iconic song, “Pride (In the Name of Love).”

Leading into the middle eight of “Pride,” Bono addressed the audience. “In the light of what's happened in Israel and Gaza, a song about non-violence seems somewhat ridiculous, even laughable,” the U2 singer said. “But our prayers have always been for peace and for non-violence.”

He continued, “But our hearts, and our anger, you know what that's pointed to. So sing with us and those beautiful kids at that music festival.”

The crowd then began the “oh, oh, oh, oh” chants that lead into the “early morning, April 4” middle eight.

“Early morning, October 7th, as the sun is rising, in the desert sky/stars of David, they took your life, but they could not take your pride,” Bono sang. The song then kicked into a full-band arrangement more akin to the original for its closing refrains.

Bono was referencing the massacre that occurred at the music festival in Israel on Saturday, October 7. A total of 260 people were killed. “Pride (In the Name of Love)” was originally written about Martin Luther King Jr. and is one of U2's most iconic songs.

U2 is currently embarking on their first concert residency. They opened the new high-tech Sphere arena in Las Vegas and are celebrating their 1991 album, Achtung Baby. Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton, three of the original U2 members, are joined by Bram van den Berg. Drummer Larry Mullen Jr. is missing the residency due to health issues.