Detroit Lions fans may be looking ahead to a pivotal Week 18 showdown with the Minnesota Vikings, but the team can still benefit from its Monday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers. Figuring out what adjustments to make before the playoffs commence could be critical, especially given the rash of injuries that is plaguing the NFC North power.

Well, the roster will be a little less ravaged when it takes the field in Levi's Stadium. Linebacker and 2023 special teams Second-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowler Jalen Reeves-Maybin is being activated off the injured reserve, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. He missed the last eight games with a neck injury, but his return is coming at a desperately needed time.

Will the Lions get healthy enough for another deep playoff run?

The Lions (13-2) are woefully shorthanded on defense, with depth being a grave concern ahead of the postseason. Reeves-Maybin will ideally be able to shake off some injury rust versus the 49ers. The hope then is that he would be sharp enough to help Detroit topple Minnesota in Ford Field and clinch the NFC's No. 1 seed. Reeves-Maybin, a 2017 fourth-round draft selection and current NFL Players Association president, has 11 combined tackles and one forced fumble in 2024.

Star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is working hard to rejoin the Lions during the playoffs, but the defense will have to survive at least one win-or-go-home matchup without him. Veteran linebacker Alex Anzalone is hoping to get back on the field before the playoffs start. Jalen Reeves-Maybin will do his part to hold down the fort in the LB room until the unit becomes closer to full strength.

Detroit looks to stay focused and avoid further injuries in Monday's face-off with San Francisco. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. There are no strong statements that can really be made against a 6-9 squad, even on the road, but garnering momentum is always encouraging at this time of year.