The Detroit Lions had one of their best seasons in franchise history in 2024. Detroit finished the regular season 15-2, won the NFC North title for the second year in a row, and secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. All of those are franchise firsts. Unfortunately, the Lions have a lot of work to do this offseason after losing OC Ben Johnson to the Bears.

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown engaged in some sporting trash talk with Ben Johnson after he became Chicago's new head coach on Monday.

St. Brown apparently told Johnson that the Lions are going to “f*** him up” twice a year, referring to the divisional matchups between Detroit and Chicago each year.

Johnson replied “I'm gonna f*** you up.”

“I told him I know all the plays he likes to run, I know all his tendencies,” St. Brown joked.

St. Brown certainly has plenty of experience learning under Johnson.

He concluded by saying expressing excitement about this future rivalry. Johnson became the offensive coordinator in Detroit in 2022 and held the position for three seasons. The Lions went 36-15 during the regular season under Johnson's leadership.

“If I want to be the best, I've got to beat the best, right?”

The first game between the Lions and Bears during the 2025 season is guaranteed to be must-see television.

Lions bracing to lose even more coaches following Ben Johnson exit

Ben Johnson may just be the first Lions coach to pursue a new opportunity this offseason.

One result of Detroit's recent success is that other NFL teams have taken notice. Now, they want a piece of what Detroit is building so they too can try to replicate that success.

Lions DC Aaron Glenn is the domino likely to drop. Glenn did a great job with Detroit ‘s defense in 2024, leading an injury-plagued unit to be one of the better defenses in the NFL. However, he could only make it work so long and the Lions crumbled in the playoffs against Jayden Daniels and the Commanders.

Glenn interviewed with the Jets on Tuesday and is scheduled to meet with the Saints next week. If Glenn does leave for one of those two jobs, it seems that he might take a few coaches with him to build his new staff.

Glenn is rumored to want Lions linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard as his new defensive coordinator. He is also rumored to want Lions QBs coach Mark Brunell to be his offensive coordinator.

Finally, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is rumored to be interested in Lions defensive line coach Terrell Williams for a defensive coordinator position in New England.

Detroit may have a lot of work to do rebuilding their coaching staff this offseason.