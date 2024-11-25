The Detroit Lions are a machine right now as they roll through seemingly every opponent week after week. That was no different on Sunday when the Lions defense dominated Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts in a 24-6 win.

Now, the Lions have a short week as they prepare to take on the Chicago Bears in Detroit on Thanksgiving. That is bad news of Dan Campbell and company after they picked up a plethora of injuries on Sunday. That list got even longer on Monday morning when star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was added to the injury report with a knee injury, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

“Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated reported due to a knee injury,” Yates reported on X, formerly Twitter.

St. Brown is the top target for Jared Goff, who is having one of the best seasons of his career in 2024. The former USC star leads the Lions in all receiving categories by a mile with 71 catches, 747 yards and nine touchdowns. Losing him would take a huge weapon out of the slot and take Goff's security blanket away against a very talented Bears secondary.

The Lions got very banged up in the win against the Colts on Sunday. Running back David Montgomery left the game with a shoulder injury and did not return, though he expects to be ready to go on Thursday. Wide receiver Khalif Raymond, offensive lineman Taylor Decker and cornerback Carlton Davis also went down with injuries, so there's a chance that the Lions will be shorthanded on Thursday.

While the Lions have won nine games in a row, they don't have any margin for error moving forward. Both the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers are right on their heels at 9-2 and 8-3 respectively, so the Lions must keep winning in order to maintain their lead in the chase for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.