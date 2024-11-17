Sunday's matchup between the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars was competitive for about as long as you would've expected. Though the Jags jumped out to a 3-0 lead against the favored Lions, that three-point lead disappeared faster than Urban Meyer did in 2021. The Lions scored four consecutive touchdowns to take a 28-3 lead, which is now 35-6 at the time of this writing.

The last touchdown of the 1st half was one courtesy of Detroit's All-Pro wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Though this game hardly seems consequential, this trip to the end zone was history-making for the fourth-year wideout. Per FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz, with his 27-yard reception, Amon-Ra St. Brown has now scored a touchdown in eight straight games, which is a feat that has been accomplished by only 11 other players since 1970. According to The 33rd Team, the last player with a streak of eight-plus games with a touchdown reception was Davante Adams, who did so in 2020.

After failing to find the end zone in the first two games of the season after scoring 10 TD's last year, St. Brown has since had one receiving touchdown in each of the Lions' eight games. For good measure, he even threw for one back in October against the Seattle Seahawks.

St. Brown is just one of the many weapons that this potent Detroit Lions possess. David Montgomery has scored two touchdowns already against Jacksonville, bringing his season tally up to ten. Jameson Williams, fresh off of a suspension, took one 64 yards on Detroit's first possession of the 2nd half. And Jahmyr Gibbs continues to prove he's one of the most dynamic dual-threat running backs in the league. With a 1-yard touchdown run in the 2nd quarter, Gibbs scored for the ninth time this season.