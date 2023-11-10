Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown reveals he played through blisters in Monday Night Football win over Raiders

In the Detroit Lions 26-14 Monday Night Football win over the Las Vegas Raiders a couple weeks ago, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown played through some difficult blisters. Prior to the game, he was listed as having an illness.

St. Brown revealed he had blisters on his feet, hands and inside his mouth during the game. “It was tough,” St. Brown said. “I feel like I was running on needles. Catching the ball hurt a lot,” via ESPN's Eric Woodyard.

Despite dealing with the pesky blisters, St. Brown still led his team with six receptions for 108 yards. His highlight of the game was a 44-yard catch in the second quarter that led to a field goal.

Overall St. Brown has recorded 57 receptions for 667 yards and three touchdowns in 2023 as the No. 1 receiver for the Lions. He has played a big role in the Lions' turnaround into a winning team as Detroit sits at 6-2 with a one and a half game lead over the rest of the NFC North.

Not only is Detroit winning, but they have the No. 2 offense in the NFL in yards, putting up an average of 390.6 yards per game. They also rank sixth in the league in both rushing and passing yards per game.

The good news for St. Brown is the Lions had a bye week after their win over the Raiders, hopefully giving his blisters enough time to heal.

St. Brown and the Lions now get to set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers before two divisional games versus the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers.