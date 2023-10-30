As the Detroit Lions prepare to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in a Week 8 clash on Monday Night Football, one of the biggest storylines heading into the game is the status of Detroit wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. St. Brown popped up on the injury report on Sunday and was listed as questionable due to an illness. That leaves Lions fans and fantasy football managers wondering, is Amon-Ra St. Brown playing tonight vs. the Raiders?

Amon-Ra St. Brown injury status vs. Raiders

St. Brown was able to practice fully all week but was a late add to the injury report, complicating matters before the clash against the Raiders. It's not known what kind of illness St. Brown is dealing with, though it's evidently something that is bothering him enough to have his game status in question.

Fortunately for the Lions, St. Brown has moved past the abdomen injury that sidelined him back in Week 5, so the fact that he's sick and not dealing with a physical ailment at least gives him a fairly good shot to play.

Unfortunately, dealing with an illness this close to gametime is no guarantee that St. Brown will even be effective, as Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes was a surprise add to the injury report and struggled during his team's loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

We even saw Atlanta Falcons star Bijan Robinson, who dealt with headaches before a Week 7 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, barely play after no information was given on his status until the game had already started.

At least there is information on St. Brown, but it still puts the Lions- and his fantasy mangers in a tough spot on Monday night.

What to do with St. Brown in fantasy football?

The answer is simple. Unless a report comes out that states St. Brown will have his snaps limited or that he's really not feeling well, you're starting the Lions star in fantasy football.

You likely don't have any better options at this point, unless you were able to pivot to a player on your bench after the report on St. Brown's illness came out before the later slate of games on Sunday.

The Lions don't have many trustworthy receivers other than St. Brown, so if he's out there, fantasy managers can feel confident he will be utilized. The Raiders have a surprisingly stingy defense, as they rank seventh in the league against the pass and have allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts.

But St. Brown, who is the WR12 in half-PPR formats, has tallied at least seven targets in every game, is coming off of back-to-back, double-digit reception games and is as matchup-proof as they come.

There's a fairly decent chance he suits up for the Lions on Monday night. But if St. Brown is ruled out, fantasy managers may have to pivot to backup Detroit receivers Josh Reynolds or Kalif Raymond.

Lions backup halfback Craig Reynolds, who could see some goal-line touches, could also be a desperation play. Raiders tight end Michael Mayer, who had a 75-yard game in Week 6, may also be an option.

Lions fans and fantasy managers will want to stay tuned for any updates on Amon-Ra St. Brown's status.