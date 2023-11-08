The Detroit Lions are in the middle of one of their best seasons ever, and for the first time in a long time, there is hope in Detroit. The Lions are 6-2 on the season so far and they started the year off with a bang as they took down the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in week one. Detroit has shown that that wasn't a fluke as they have been consistently one of the best teams in the NFL through eight games. The Lions will look to build on the success they have had this Sunday when they hit the road to take on the Los Angeles Chargers.
While the Lions are currently one of the top teams in the league, quarterback Jared Goff still believes that there is a lot of room for improvement within the entire team.
“I think there's a lot of meat on the bone, both for offense and defense,” Jared Goff said Tuesday, according to an article from detroitlions.com. “I'm sure they'd say the same thing that where we feel like maybe the Carolina game was a complete game, but other than that, I don't know if we've really had one. And how do we get closer to that as the season comes to an end, and no reason to not start this week and try to put together a complete game this week as well.”
The Lions have found a lot of success, but there is always room to get better. One area that this team is focusing on is the red zone.
“There's a lot of good to be had, but there's a lot of stuff that we can work on,” Goff continued. “And I think (head coach Dan Campbell) pointed it out, the red zone, and we'll just continue to take care of the ball better. That's what you're always trying to do and will continue to be points of emphasis.”
We'll see what kind of performance this team puts up against the Chargers this weekend. Los Angeles is currently 4-4 on the season, and the Lions are coming into this game favored by 2.5 points. This is a good opportunity for Detroit to put up a complete performance and improve to 7-2.