The Detroit Lions are off to a terrific start this season as they are currently 6-2, but Jared Goff knows there's room to improve.

The Detroit Lions are in the middle of one of their best seasons ever, and for the first time in a long time, there is hope in Detroit. The Lions are 6-2 on the season so far and they started the year off with a bang as they took down the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in week one. Detroit has shown that that wasn't a fluke as they have been consistently one of the best teams in the NFL through eight games. The Lions will look to build on the success they have had this Sunday when they hit the road to take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

While the Lions are currently one of the top teams in the league, quarterback Jared Goff still believes that there is a lot of room for improvement within the entire team.