Detroit Lions star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown sent a loud and harsh message to the Green Bay Packers before Sunday's NFC North clash in Lambeau Field, and then both he and his team took care of business. The 2023 All-Pro recorded seven receptions for 56 yards and one touchdown in the 24-14 victory. His chemistry with quarterback Jared Goff is not just excellent, it is historic.

St. Brown has caught 30 straight passes, becoming the first receiver in at least 19 years to accomplish such a feat, per ESPN's Eric Woodyard. While he is not consistently producing the big yardage or reception numbers Lions fans have become accustomed to seeing (tied for second in NFL with six TDs), the 25-year-old remains an absolute difference-maker.

There is considerable focus on the havoc the running back duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery has been wreaking on the rest of the NFL for the last year and a half, along with the admirable effort of the shorthanded defense, but the Goff-St. Brown connection cannot be taken for granted. The constant presence of a dependable playmaker, especially in the ongoing absence of Jameson Williams, does wonders for this offense.

A completely dialed-in and antagonistic St. Brown sported a black sweatshirt with the words “Green Bay Sucks” plastered across it, relishing the opportunity to ruin the day of the legions of cheeseheads who surrounded Lambeau for this big Week 9 matchup. He capped off the Lions' seven-minute-plus opening drive with a three-yard score on fourth-and-goal, setting the tone for what turned out to be a statement win.

Lions are rolling

The final score does not do justice to the beatdown that Detroit dished out on Green Bay. Breakout safety Kerby Joseph and the defense limited the Packers to one late touchdown, Montgomery and Gibbs kept the clock moving and Jared Goff made some terrific history of his own after once again exhibiting pinpoint accuracy (18-of-22 for 145 yards and the aforementioned TD). It was a successful team effort that inspired an electric postgame speech by head coach Dan Campbell.

With an emphasis on the collective over the individual, the Lions are looking and acting like the best team in the NFC right now. They still possess plenty of standalone star power, though. Amon-Ra St. Brown is seemingly made of Velcro and has yet to even fully ascend to his top form. Opponents are hard at work trying to decipher this undeniable Super Bowl contender.

The Lions (7-1) do not embody the classic traits of a hero, following St. Brown's attire choice and Brian Branch's double-middle-finger message to Packers fans, but they are winning games and making history in the process.