The Lions overcame bad weather and an ejection to safety Brian Branch to defeat the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 9, solidifying their hold on the NFC North with a 7-1 record. Halfway through the season, perhaps it's safe to say that the Lions are one of the NFL's top contenders. While his team won, the Detroit safety might face some sanctions down the line from the NFL after making inappropriate gestures to the crowd as he left the field.

After the Lions game, the NFL's Senior VP of Officiating Perry Fewell responded to questions about the play that caused Brian Branch's ejection: a helmet to helmet hit on Packers receiver Bo Melton.

“We reviewed all the angles, and we clearly felt that he had time and space to make a different choice, as the act was a flagrant foul,” Fewell said, via a transcription shared by Ian Rapoport on X, formerly Twitter. “And he clearly had the opportunity to avoid the head and neck area.”

Likewise, Fewell also discussed whether Brian Branch's double middle-finger gesture to the fans as he served his ejection warranted additional disciplinary action.

“That could be through compliance, yes,” the executive said.

Week 9: Lions def. Packers

Despite playing in their first outdoor game of the season, the Lions remained unfazed by the rain, taking command of their division with a convincing Week 9 win over the Packers, their nearest opponent.

Before the game, Detroit wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown wore a “Green Bay Sucks” shirt just to rub it in the Packers fans in attendance, certifying the matchup as a high-profile contest between the top two teams in the division.

Moreover, the Lions' 7-1 showing this season is one of the team's best starts in franchise history, and their first 7-1 start since 1956. It's definitely a good start for a team looking to take the next step as legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

Additionally, quarterback Jared Goff beat allegations of the Lions being a “dome team,” as he finished 18 of 22 for 145 yards and a touchdown. He also showed appreciation to the fans.

“It's pretty cool. I heard it all,” Goff said via a report for the Associated Press. “Our fans are awesome. They came out and showed out again. It's a lot of fun to play for a team that has a fan base that travels.”

Meanwhile, coach Dan Campbell said his team could win anywhere.

“We're built for this man. Just because we play indoors, it doesn't matter,” the coach said. “We can play anywhere. We can play in the snow, we can play in the rain, we can play in the mud. That's just us. We're built to win.”

The Lions look to continue their dominance against C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans in Week 10.