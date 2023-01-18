Despite interest from multiple teams, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is not going to make a switch to another franchise. Instead, he will be staying with the Lions to try to help Detroit sustain its momentum following an inspiring run in the 2022 NFL season (via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network).

Before ultimately deciding to stay put in Motown, Johnson had interviews with the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans. He was also being targeted by the Carolina Panthers.

Under Johnson’s watch, the Lions’ offense took flight in the 2022 NFL season. After averaging just 19.1 points in 2021, the Lions made quite a leap on that end of the field in 2022 during which they finished the regular season with the sixth highest-scoring attack in the NFL, averaging 26.6 points per game.

All teams that finished top 12 in scoring offense in 2022 made the playoffs except the Lions, but they could be a playoff team sooner than later, especially if Detroit’s defense catches up with its offense.