The Detroit Lions failed to qualify for the NFL Playoffs for the sixth straight season. After falling short yet again, the front office is already looking ahead to the 2023 season. In addition to the team’s No. 6 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Detroit should also focus on some interesting upcoming free agents in the offseason.

In 2022, the Lions had a poor start at 1-6. However, they bounced back by going 8-2 in the second half and entered Week 18 with chances of making it to the playoffs. Unfortunately for them, the win against the NFC North rival Green Bay Packers was not enough due to other results across the league.

Still, Detroit’s turnaround in the season shows some promise for the future. Because of that, the team suddenly becomes an intriguing destination for some players. With the potential of becoming a playoff contender for years to come, the Lions might be able to attract bigger names and continue its rebuilding while also competing.

With that being said, here are three early offseason targets in the 2023 NFL free agency for the Detroit Lions.

Mike Gesicki – Miami Dolphins, TE

Perhaps one of the most surprising in-season moves in 2022 was the Lions trading away T.J. Hockenson. The tight end ended up earning his second Pro Bowl selection this year, helping the Minnesota Vikings get one of the top records of the regular season.

Without Hockenson, Detroit used rookie James Mitchell, Brock Wright and Shane Zylstra at the position. The team still managed to set a new franchise record for single-season touchdowns by tight ends with 12 scores, but they could look to get a clear-cut top target to headline the group for 2023.

Even with the rising play by the trio, head coach Dan Campbell might opt for a more experienced option in free agency. Considering that Detroit will need to pay for a quarterback in 2024, the team should not compromise too much of its salary cap in 2023.

An option is Miami’s Mike Gesicki. After becoming an important piece of the Dolphins’ offense in previous seasons, the tight end’s role significantly decreased with the addition of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. For comparison, Gesicki had only 52 targets this season as opposed to 112 the year prior. Still, he caught a key touchdown in the Wild Card, and he could Griddy his way on up to Detroit, where he’d likely see a bigger role in the passing game in 2023.

Gesicki was also involved in many trade rumors in 2022, so it would not be a surprise to see him leaving Miami in 2023.

Jarran Reed – Green Bay Packers, DT

The biggest need for the Lions in 2023 is to improve the defense. Even with the promising rookie campaigns by Aidan Hutchinson and Josh Paschal, the Lions as a team did not do well on the defensive end. They allowed 37.7 points per game, the worst mark in the league this season. This ended up seriously hurting the Lions since they had one of the best offenses in the NFL with 36.6 points.

Because of that, the team should focus on making the defensive line better. An upcoming free agent the Lions should target is Jarran Reed. The defensive tackle has been one of the most consistent players for the Green Bay Packers and one of the few bright spots from their disappointing season. He’s also familiar with the Lions and the rest of the division, something which could prove valuable in what could be a heated battle for the NFC North title next year.

In the past three seasons, he had a total of 29 quarterback hits and 58 pressures and has not missed a game in that span.

At 30 years old, Reed could turn out to be a mentor for both Hutchinson and Paschal, so his potential signing helps both on and off the field. To make things better, his arrival in Michigan would certainly hurt Detroit’s division foe Green Bay.

It will also depend on who the Lions select in the 2023 NFL Draft. Holding the No. 4 pick, the team has the chance to pick Jalen Carter or Will Anderson Jr. If they do so, the Lions could focus on other areas first. Still, depth and experience should be welcomed.

Jamel Dean – Tampa Bay Buccaneers, CB

To improve its defense, Detroit must address more than just the front five. On the secondary, Jeff Okudah finally had a healthy season after playing in just 10 games in the two previous years combined. While this is a good sign, the team still needs someone to play on the other side of the field.

Jamel Dean appears as a potential option for the Lions. Although he was drafted just a year before Okudah, Dean has plenty of NFL experience. He started 38 of the 57 games he appeared in and has nearly 200 total tackles.

Most importantly, he has a résumé full of time in the playoffs. He is currently in his third postseason campaign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has a Super Bowl ring under his belt.

Bringing Dean could likely help the secondary with better pass coverage. Alongside Okudah, the Lions could have two solid cornerbacks and limit opponents’ options in the passing game. This can force them to go more on the ground, where they will also face Hutchinson.