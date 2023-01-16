The Indianapolis Colts are beginning their offseason with a thorough head coaching search. They are eager to find the right guy and are looking at the coaches from two teams who picked up wins in Wild Card Weekend: the San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants. The Colts have requested interviews with 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and both of the Giants’ coordinators: OC Mike Kafka and DC Don “Wink” Martindale.

Ryans has shown that he can be a great coach by orchestrating a spectacular defense in San Francisco in his second season as a DC. The former Pro Bowl linebacker has interviews with the Houston Texans, Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers as well.

The Giants are fresh off of a thrilling win over the Minnesota Vikings. Kafka has designed an offense that has unlocked Daniel Jones’ potential in his first season as an offensive coordinator despite little help at the wide receiver spot. Martindale has taken his blitz-happy approach to New York after several seasons as the Baltimore Ravens’ DC.

Although none of the aforementioned candidates have experience as a head coach, each of them has found ways to develop young talent and solid units on their respective sides of the ball. The Giants coaches will not interview for the position yet while Ryans is expected to talk with the Colts before the 49ers’ next game.

The Colts have already looked into many candidates, including Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.