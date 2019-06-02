C.J. Anderson believes he’s a ‘perfect fit’ with Lions

After signing with the Los Angeles Rams late in the 2018 season, C.J. Anderson saw a resurgence for not only himself, but his career. After helping lead the Rams past some tough opponents in the playoffs, Anderson signed with the Detroit Lions during the offseason, and said he’s found his match.

Speaking to the media during one of the Lions’ OTAs, Anderson described his signing with the Lions as finding a team that fits exactly what he wants.

“I just think that meshes well when you start adding Darrell Bevell and what he’s done in the past in Minnesota and Seattle with AP and Marshawn Lynch, Thomas Rawls, you can name back after back,” Anderson said via Mlive. “It was a perfect fit.”

After starting his career with the Denver Broncos and looking as if he’d be a mainstay with the organization, Anderson was released in 2017, and bounced around a variety of teams, including the Carolina Panthers and Oakland Raiders before landing with the Rams and helping them reach the Super Bowl. Now, he’s hoping he has found a home for himself.

“I’ve done everything that a complete back would want to do. I’ve had some times where I’ve put it together for 16 games and you get rewarded with Pro Bowls and things of that nature, and I’ve done it at that level, too,” he said. “It’s just finding the right opportunity, get another 16 again, put a full 16 together and hopefully find a home.”

The Lions have had trouble finding the perfect group of running backs in the past, but are now hoping that Anderson – who will be joining Kerryon Johnson and Theo Riddick – will help round out a group that looks to be a big part of the Lions offense in 2019.

After Johnson’s breakout season last year, Anderson can step in and help take some of the load off of the young back, which could be crucial for the Lions and their postseason hopes.