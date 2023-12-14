Will Lions DB CJ Gardner-Johnson be back from his injury soon? Yes and no.

The latest CJ Gardner-Johnson injury update is that the defensive back is ready to return from the torn pectoral injury and subsequent surgery that happened in the Detroit Lions’ Week 2 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks. While the DB is now officially medically cleared, don’t expect to see him in the Lions’ Week 15 matchup with the Denver Broncos, though.

Dan Campbell said CJ Gardner-Johnson is ready to return, could be back at practice as soon as next week,” Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reported on Thursday before quoting the Lions coach saying, “He's gotten the strength back, it is secure … He's going to be ready to go soon”

The initial CJ Gardner-Johnson injury happened on Sunday, Sept. 17, so after three months away, it’s no surprise that the Lions are being cautious about bringing the veteran DB back. Once he starts practicing, the Lions will have 21 days to either put him back on the active roster or back on IR for the rest of the season. That means if we do see Gardner-Johnson again, it will be sometime after his 26th birthday on Dec. 20, after the Lions take on the Broncos in Week 15.

The Lions need CJ Gardner-Johnson back from injury

Gardner-Johnson is a hybrid safety/nickel corner with a reputation as one of the biggest pests and trash-talkers in the league. After leading the NFL with six interceptions for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022, “Ceedy Deuce” signed a one-year, $6,500,000 contract with Detroit.

His return this season and into the postseason would be a huge boon for the Lions who have slipped to 19th in the league in passing yards allowed and are T-20 with just nine interceptions.