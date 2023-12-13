The Detroit Lions take on the Denver Broncos! It's time to continue our NFL odds series with a Broncos-Lions prediction and pick.

The Detroit Lions are back home to take on the Denver Broncos on NFL Network on Saturday night! It's time to continue our NFL odds series with a Broncos-Lions prediction and pick.

Are the Broncos all the way back? It certainly seems to be the case. After allowing 70 points to the Miami Dolphins, the Broncos have gone on a run and won seven of 10 games and have put themselves in playoff contention. Denver (7-6) are currently the 9-seed in the AFC but they have the same record as the six and seven-seeds, Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts. Sean Payton and his squad are coming off a win over the Los Angeles Chargers 24-7.

The Lions are on a different track than the Broncos at the moment. After starting the season hot, they have lost two of their last three games and have seen their record drop to (9-4). Detroit has four games to get back on track for the postseason but have a tough schedule ahead with the Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys ahead. The Chicago Bears upset the Lions 28-13 last weekend in a game where the Lions struggled in all areas. It's going to be difficult for them to bounce back facing a very good defense.

Here are the Broncos-Lions NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Broncos-Lions Odds

Denver Broncos: +4 (-110)

Detroit Lions: -4 (-110)

Over: 47.5 (-110)

Under: 47.5 (-110)

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Broncos Could Cover The Spread

The Broncos' defense is on a whole new level right now. It's hard to believe, but the Houston Texans have scored the most points on this defense since Week 5. The Broncos are stacked in all areas of the field and linebacker Alex Singleton and defensive backs Patrick Surtain II and Justin Simmons are leading the way. Singleton leads the team by a large margin with 136 total tackles (81 solo) on the year. Simmons and Surtain II have combined for 101 tackles as both have at least 50 total. Simmons also leads the defense with three interceptions and if they are able to get a few takeaways or at least one against Detroit, then that will be huge for them in covering this spread.

It hasn't been pretty unless it's to Courtland Sutton, but the Broncos' offense has gotten the job done lately. Sutton is tied for 2nd in the NFL in touchdowns by a receiver only trailing Tyreek Hill. He has 699 yards on the year averaging 13.2 yards per catch. The more Russell Wilson targets Sutton the better the offense does. He caught a beautiful one-handed catch against LA in Week 14 which resulted in the Broncos going up 17-0. They also finally were able to get Javonte Williams in the end zone for the first time rushing, which is a good sign moving forward. Denver will need to score at least 17+ if they want to cover this spread and potentially upset the Lions on the road.

Why The Lions Could Cover The Spread

The Lions face a tough defense en route to trying to get back on track. The offense has struggled and it did the entire game against Chicago. Jared Goff threw two interceptions and finished with only 161 yards and a TD. It was expected that David Montgomery would have an elite game against his former team in his former stadium but that wasn't the case. Montgomery ended with 66 yards on 6.6 yards per carry but didn't reach the endzone. To be fair, the Lions' offense couldn't get into a rhythm passing which made it difficult for them to convert in the Redzone, much less get there.

Jahmyr Gibbs is slowly getting more involved and had one more carry than Montgomery in the loss. The more those two are involved in the offense, the better they will do. They can not be losing late in the game with the fate in Goff's hands against this elite defense. If Detroit is losing late in the 4th, it will be tough for them to cover this spread.

The Lions' defense will be what keeps this game close or not. It's been a rough stretch for them. They need to sack Wilson as often as possible. The Lions were able to sack Justin Fields three times, but Fields is one of the league leaders in getting sacked when he starts. Detroit has allowed over 26 points in five straight games resulting in a combined 156 points allowed.

Taylor Decker, Frank Ragnow, and Josh Reynolds were all limited in practice on Wednesday.

Final Broncos-Lions Prediction & Pick

The Broncos are playing too well on defense right now and the Lions are struggling to keep opponents out of the end zone. It should be close and that is why I like the Broncos to cover this spread on the road.

Final Broncos-Lions Prediction & Pick: Broncos +4 (-110)