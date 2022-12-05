By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

Detroit Lions rookie Jameson Williams played only a handful of snaps in his NFL debut. And the ravenous Lions crowd begged to see more of the promising rookie receiver.

Detroit didn’t need to give Williams a ton of action on Sunday. Quarterback Jared Goff threw for 340 yards as his team blew out the Jacksonville Jaguars 40-14. Despite that, Lions fans still chanted “We want Jamo,” capturing the hype around the Alabama product.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said his team wanted Williams to get his feet under him a bit before throwing him into the fire.

“Honestly, today was just about getting his legs under him, go through pregame, be on the sideline, you got your pads on, run into a huddle, run out, line up, wrestle with someone one-on-one a little bit,” Campbell said.

“It was really that, just to get him somewhat acclimated, very much like we did Jerry Jacobs in Dallas. That’s really what this was. He’s going to get a little bit more next week. This was just primer for him.”

Williams saw one target during the game. However, he failed to haul in his first NFL catch. The Lions relied on second-year receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and former Jaguar DJ Chark to lead the way.

Goff spoke about his chemistry with Williams following the game. The Lions quarterback says he will do everything he can to prepare the first-round pick for next week’s game.

“Had the one shot on the go ball, wish I could connect with it, but it was good to get a rep with him there,” Goff said. “It’ll progress from here. It’ll (be) more, probably next week. How much, I don’t know, but make sure he’s dialed in on his packages and he’ll do a great job.”

The Lions have a massive game next week at home. Detroit welcomes the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings, as the Vikings hope to clinch the division title.