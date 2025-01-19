The Detroit Lions suffered another brutal setback in their NFC Divisional Round loss to the Washington Commanders on Saturday night. Cornerback Amik Robertson exited the game in the first quarter with a serious injury. Robertson was one of the teams' standouts on defense all season. Lions head coach Dan Campbell later confirmed the extent of the damage.

“Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporters that CB Amik Robertson broke his arm and will undergo surgery tomorrow to repair it. Another injury on defense in a season full of them,” Ian Rapoport reported on X, formerly Twitter.

The injury occurred less than two minutes into the game during Washington’s second offensive snap. Robertson, attempting to wrap up Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin, collided with linebacker Jack Campbell, resulting in what was later diagnosed as a broken arm. Clearly in pain, Robertson was escorted off the field by trainers and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. He was later taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Lions fall short of Commanders in Divisional Round

This loss adds to a season marred by injuries for the Lions defense. Robertson, who signed with the Lions as an unrestricted free agent this past offseason, had been a key contributor. In the regular season, he recorded 50 tackles, defended eight passes, and forced a career-high three fumbles. He was also coming off an impressive performance in the regular-season finale, holding Minnesota Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson to just 54 yards.

Campbell revealed postgame that Robertson’s surgery is scheduled for Sunday, with the recovery timeline estimated at six to eight weeks. The injury is a significant blow to a Lions defense already dealing with depth concerns in its secondary. Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu also left Saturday’s game with a hamstring injury, further compounding Detroit’s defensive woes.

Without Robertson, the Lions’ secondary struggled to contain Washington’s passing attack. McLaurin took advantage of the mismatch, racking up 87 yards and a touchdown on four receptions. Dyami Brown added six catches for 98 yards, exposing Detroit’s thin defensive backfield.

The Lions’ struggles extended beyond defense. Quarterback Jared Goff briefly exited in the second quarter after a pick-six by Washington’s Quan Martin. Backup Teddy Bridgewater provided a brief spark with a 61-yard end-around touchdown by Jameson Williams but was replaced by Goff just before halftime.

Despite these challenges, Detroit remained competitive but ultimately fell short, losing 45-31 to end their playoff run. For Robertson, who has been a pivotal part of the team’s success this season, the injury represents a frustrating conclusion to a promising campaign. As Campbell summed up the team’s sentiments: “It’s just tough to lose a guy like that, especially so early.”