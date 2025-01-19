The season for the Detroit Lions, the best in their history, is hanging in the balance in the fourth quarter in Saturday night's NFC Divisional showdown against the Washington Commanders at Ford Field.

And thanks to a brutal mistake, the fate of the Lions may have been sealed. Detroit was whistled for having too many men on the field while the Commanders were set to try and convert a 4th-and-2 in the red zone, giving them a completely new set of downs; they entered the end zone on their first attempt after the penalty.

Expand Tweet

And the brutal mistake was being blasted online by angry Lions fans, who couldn't believe what they had just witnessed.

“12 men on the field on 4th and 2?!?! That’s some old Lions behavior. Awful,” wrote @riger1984.

“Not only should Aaron Glenn not get a head coaching job, he should be fired right now. Inexcusable error for the Lions to have too many men on the field in critical moment and the D has been non-existent,” exclaimed @MichaelSCooper.

“How the hell did not one person on the field realize the Lions had too many men??? That’s actually insane, may have just cost them the game,” wrote AMattSawyer21.

“Can the Lions shoot themselves in the foot any more tonight? Too many men on 4th down to hand Washington a touchdown in the 4th quarter is incredibly boneheaded,” added @tmreeder21.

“What are we doing on defense tonight man, We are not playing our game that's for sure. Way too many little mistakes are costing us,” wrote @LionsMemes.

“12 men on the field in that situation is unforgivable. That might have been the play that cost the Lions this game and their season. Wow,” exclaimed @SBRadio.

“ know the Lions have injuries on defense but this is absolutely pathetic. Glenn is reportedly getting a job this week. I like him a lot but this is not the best audition. The 12 men on the field penalty is amateur hour,” added @Greg_Gaston.

The Lions are also getting blasted for a failed Jameson Williams trick play

Not only did the Lions cost themselves in a major way with the ill-timed penalty, but they also failed to convert on a trick play that saw Jameson Williams try and launch a pass down field. He was intercepted, and it was the fourth total turnover of the game.

Expand Tweet

And the reaction to that was merciless as well.

“Lions getting too cute, frauds,” wrote @tictacmagicNFT.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet