By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Detroit Lions were on a roll, winning three in a row heading into Week 16. But, the Carolina Panthers ultimately wiped the floor with them, beating Dan Campbell’s squad 37-23, which definitely hurt their playoff chances.

Now, that puts the Lions in a spot where they must win in Week 17 against the Chicago Bears and Week 18 versus the Green Bay Packers while praying for specific outcomes elsewhere in order to clinch a postseason berth. And despite the blowout defeat in such a crucial game, Campbell appears to believe their Christmas Day performance was actually a good thing.

“Look, I’m just going to say this again, it stings,” Campbell said, via Justin Rogers of the Detroit News. “It’s awful. But man, it’s the best thing that could happen to us because I think no matter who you are, in whatever you do, some of your best work is when you get your face kicked in. . . . I do know, man, when your back is against the wall and you get trodded on and everything is at its worst, either you stay down there, or you get up, and you come back motivated and upset with calculated energy and aggression, and man, you go. And there is a purpose. So I think this is the best thing for us.”

Certainly an interesting take from the Lions HC. Perhaps it could’ve been a wake-up call, but this was definitely one of the worst times for a loss. It makes Detroit’s life very difficult now. Clearly, Campbell is hoping his team bounces back with a vengeance this weekend and annihilates the 3-12 Bears.