The Detroit Lions lost 48-42 to the Buffalo Bills in Week 15, but the team's losses went well beyond the scoreboard. In an all-too-familiar sight, several Lions defenders left the field with injuries Sunday, and head coach Dan Campbell says at least two of them may be done for the rest of the season.

“Lions HC Dan Campbell told reporters the initial belief is that Alim McNeill and Carlton Davis suffered injuries that ‘could be season-ending'.”

McNeill, the team's fourth-year nose tackle, was having a fantastic season, establishing himself as one of the best interior run-stuffers in the league. Davis was proving himself a smart offseason signing. The veteran cornerback was second on the team in passes defended (11) and third in interceptions (two) while starting all 13 games.

Are the Lions' defensive injuries now too much to overcome?

While the Lions loss against the Bills hurts in the team's quest for the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the losses of Alim McNeill and Carlton Davis hurt even more. Dan Campbell and his defense may be hitting critical mass in terms of injuries at the worst time of year.

In addition to McNeill and Davis, reserve cornerback and special teamer Khalil Dorsey also went out with a gruesome leg injury and it's safe to assume that he is done for the season as well. That adds insult to literal injury on a team that has already lost its star player for an extended period of time when superstar pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson broke his leg.

The 2024 Lions roster includes a staggering X defensive players on IR heading into Week 16. Defensive ends Nate Lynn, and John Cominsky, defensive tackles Kyle Peko, David Bada, and Mekhi Wingo, linebackers Derrick Barnes, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, and Alex Anzalone, and defensive backs Ennis Rakestraw Jr and Ifeatu Melifonwu are all on the injured list while others like DJ Readers, Emmanuel Moseley, and Trevor Nowaske are dealing with their own injuries.

The Lions have the talent to be a Super Bowl contender, but if too much of that talent is unavailable down the stretch, it is safe to ask whether they now have enough to go all the way.