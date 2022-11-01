Lions HC Dan Campbell explains shaking up Detroit coaching staff

The Detroit Lions held a 14-point lead over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. However, their defense imploded, and the Lions lost their fifth straight game. On Monday, Detroit made a change to their defensive coaching staff.

The Lions fired defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant, head coach Dan Campbell confirmed in his press conference. Pleasant joined the Lions after Campbell landed the Lions job in January 2021.

Campbell explained the decision to make the change to the media. While there is mutual respect between coaches, the NFL is a results-oriented business. And the results just weren’t there.

“I think Aubrey is a hell of a coach. I have a ton of respect for him. It was a tough decision, but we’re a production-based business and after seven weeks, it just felt like this change needed to be made,” Campbell said. “I wish him the best of luck and I appreciate everything he’s put into it. He put his heart and soul into everything he did.”

The Lions division did not make this decision lightly. He deliberated on it the whole night following the loss to the Dolphins. Eventually, Campbell landed on this decision.

“I thought about it a long time last night, didn’t sleep and thought about it some more, then woke up this morning and this was the decision we had to make,” Campbell said. “It’s all-encompassing after seven weeks.”

Many have questioned Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and the security of his job. Campbell has maintained a belief in his defensive play-caller and reiterated that confidence on Monday.

Safeties coach Brian Duker and defensive quality control coach Addison Lynch will assume Pleasant’s responsibilities. They will look to prepare Detroit’s defensive backs for a divisional showdown against the struggling Green Bay Packers.