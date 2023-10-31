It wasn't the prettiest game of football ever, but the Detroit Lions won on Monday Night Football. Head coach Dan Campbell watched his team move to 6-2 on the season as they head into their bye week. The NFL trade deadline is also ahead, coming up on Tuesday. However, Campbell did not want to answer any questions regarding that.

Campbell spoke to the media following his team's 26-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The Lions head coach inevitably received a question regarding the upcoming deadline, but he danced around it. “I just finished this game. Just give me a minute, would ya?” Campbell said, via The Athletic's Colton Pouncy.

The Lions needed a win on Monday, especially given last week's fiasco against the Baltimore Ravens. Detroit was absolutely torn apart by Lamar Jackson in Week 7. Campbell's squad had no answer for Jackson as Baltimore prevailed 38-6.

Monday's win gives Detroit breathing room in the NFC North. Furthermore, the Lions hold the second seed in the NFC following their win over the Raiders. Heading into the bye week, Detroit is in a good spot.

Their position in the standings inherently creates speculation as to how Detroit will approach this deadline. Could the Lions swing a deal for a pass rusher? Perhaps Raiders star Maxx Crosby could be in play. What about a cornerback or another defensive position? There is also a possibility the Lions simply stand pat on Tuesday.

Campbell gave no answers on Monday night, and we likely won't know anything until the deadline passes on Tuesday. It will certainly be interesting to see how the Lions look once they take the field again in Week 10.