The Detroit Lions hype train isn't off the rails, but it definitely hit some rough tracks on Sunday. Dan Campbell's resurgent squad entered their Week 7 game against the Baltimore Ravens on a four-game winning streak. They left the game humbled.

“They kicked our ass,” was how Campbell put it in plain speak to reporters after his team's 38-6 demolition, per MLive's Kyle Meinke. The Detroit coach praised Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson in particular, who had a huge day at home.

“That was a tough one. They jumped all over us. Lamar gave us problems,” Campbell conceded, per the Detroit News' Justin Rogers. Detroit's defense had no answers for the electrifying Jackson.

The Ravens QB threw just 27 times, but he completed 21 of those passes for a whopping 357 yards, averaging better than a first down per pass attempt. Jackson threw for three touchdowns and ran for another. Meanwhile, Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson and the pass rush failed to sack Jackson even once.

It was a deflating performance for a Lions team that seemed to raise expectations each week of this season. A Week 1 upset of the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs announced the team's arrival.

Detroit proceeded to win four of its next five games, vaunting it to the top of the NFC standings. But a trip to Baltimore posed a major challenge, and Campbell and Co. were not up for the moment.

QB Jared Goff threw for 284 yards, but was tormented by the Ravens' pass rush all day. He was brought down five times, threw an interception, and couldn't get his team into the endzone.

A strong start to the season still has the Lions well-positioned for a playoff berth. But Sunday's result raises questions about how primetime ready this team is.