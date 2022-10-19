Dan Campbell gets brutally honest on being frustrated with Lions’ 1-4 record

The Detroit Lions are off to a better start than last year, but that’s not saying much. They have a 1-4 record this season, their second under Dan Campbell.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Campbell realizes that the Lions are a few plays away from a winning record but is still displeased with where the team is at with their current reality.

“I’m not discouraged,” Campbell said. “I’m not happy with where we’re at. I mean, I don’t think anybody is, but when you really look at it, you’re one or two plays away here and all of a sudden you’re sitting here with three wins. But the reality is we only have one, so that’s where we’re at.”

Despite scoring 28 points per game so far this season (and that includes being shutout once), the Lions have allowed 34 points per game, the most in the league. Three of their losses were decided by less than five points but their most recent game was a 29-0 loss to the New England Patriots which Campbell was very unhappy with.

Although Jeff Okudah is showing some potential, Aidan Hutchinson has been solid and the offense has some intriguing young playmakers and stalwarts on the offensive line, the Lions are a far cry from being a playoff team. The future is bright but at the moment, they are experiencing a ton of growing pains.

Coming off of their bye week, they will hit the road to face the Dallas Cowboys in what could be Dak Prescott’s return to action.