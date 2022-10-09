‘We’ve hit rock bottom’: Dan Campbell gets brutally honest after Lions get embarrassed by Patriots

On the heels of back-to-back heartbreaking defeats, the Detroit Lions entered Week 5 in dire need of a win to turn the tide on their season. In the end, they came away with a 29-0 road loss to the New England Patriots.

The Lions came into the contest ranking at first in points per game with a 35.0 average. And even as wideouts Josh Reynolds and Amon-Ra St. Brown were given the green light to play against the Patriots after they dealt with injuries last week, Detroit still failed to orchestrate a single scoring drive.

From the two turnovers to the 0-6 mark on fourth downs, it was a day to forget for the Jared Goff-led Lions offense.

Speaking during his post-game press conference, Lions head coach Dan Campbell was as honest as he could be about where he feels his team is currently at, as it now holds a 1-4 record on the season.

“I believe we’ve hit rock bottom, now it’s time to get back up,” Campbell said.

There is still plenty of time for the Lions to turn around their campaign, and they do now have a pair of must-win games upcoming with their road matchup against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7 and their home clash with the Miami Dolphins in the following week.