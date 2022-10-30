Dan Campbell gets real on the one major regret from Lions’ Week 8 collapse vs. Dolphins

For the second week in a row, the Detroit Lions blew a second-half lead, as they ultimately came away with a 31-27 home defeat to the Miami Dolphins in Week 8.

After orchestrating sluggish performances on offense in their back-to-back road losses to the New England Patriots and the Dallas Cowboys, the Lions showed signs of life in the first half against the Dolphins. Lions quarterback Jared Goff anchored five scoring drives in the opening half, but the offense was then held scoreless in the latter half.

The Dolphins were able to mount a double-digit comeback thanks to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa building keen chemistry with both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The two wideouts combined for 20 receptions and 294 receiving yards in the contest.

Heading into Week 8, Lions head coach Dan Campbell made clear to his defense that it must not let these two speedy wide receivers have their way in the game, and in the end, they did just that

“We didn’t hit them at the line, that was part of the game plan,” Campbell said during his post-game press conference. “We didn’t disrupt.

“When you let them do that and get into your defense, we didn’t want to turn it into a track meet, and it was a track meet.”

The Lions have dropped five games in a row, and they will now have a home matchup against the Green Bay Packers coming up in Week 9.