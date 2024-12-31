The Detroit Lions are looking like one of the best teams in the NFL heading into the playoffs. Detroit is 14-2 for the first time in franchise history after getting a 40-34 win against the 49ers on Monday Night Football. The Lions have one of the NFL's best offenses thanks to a host of players and coaches. But the show is orchestrated by QB Jared Goff.

Lions coach Dan Campbell made a bold statement about Goff after Monday's game.

“I know he had a lot of friends and family here, so I know in that regard, that meant something,” coach Dan Campbell said. “There was a lot that meant something to him. To be able to get a win out here where we didn't last year, and then the previous history you're talking about with the Los Angeles Rams, and then having family here, but this is different. This is a different Jared Goff now. He's different. This guy has developed and matured, and he's just stepping into his prime. He just continues to get better and better. He's playing at an ultimate level right now. You find me a quarterback that's playing better than him in this league right now. I'd love to see it.”

Goff grew up in California and had plenty of friends and family in attendance for Monday's game.

They even got to hear Lions fans chanting “Jared Goff” in the stands once the game was decided.

“Pretty surreal. Our fans have been unbelievable all year on road games,” Goff said of hearing his name chanted in Santa Clara. “It's truly remarkable what they've done. It's loud on third down sometimes for the offense and it's pretty cool. It is very cool for me being home in front of my family and friends and having an experience like that.”

Lions coach Dan Campbell admits he considered benching starters in Week 17

Dan Campbell was never shy about how he wanted to play his starters in Week 17.

However, Campbell admitted after the game that he considered giving a few starters some rest.

“Look, there's nothing easy about this and there's a number of things you got to decide and we don't get to prepare those other guys because you don't know what's going to happen,” Campbell said per Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “You don't know what's going to happen for first, second down, third down, and red zone leading into the week. For example, like (Hendon) Hooker's not getting those reps, those are Goff's reps because we don't know and that's just one example. So, it's not fair. I just don't believe it's fair to put in a guy who's not prepared to play, especially a young player.”

Campbell also made it clear that it is impossible to sit everyone.

“You can only sit six guys. So, who are those six and then the other guys that don't? Was it fair to them that we're not using everything we've got? We flew out here, we prepared this way, we came out to win and that's ultimately what it came to. You do cross your fingers nobody gets hurt. It's tough and we were fortunate. We got out and now it's on to the next one.”

Next up for the Lions is a Week 18 matchup against the Vikings that will decide the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.