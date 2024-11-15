The future remains uncertain despite the Detroit Lions' continued dominance of the NFL with an 8-1 record. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn are expected to be prime candidates for NFL head coaching positions during the upcoming offseason. Lions head coach Dan Campbell addressed this topic on Friday. Campbell shared his thoughts on the potential departures of his coordinators. He also emphasized how much he values the time spent with Johnson, Glenn, and the rest of his coaching staff.

“This is a special team and a special staff, and it’s been that way since the beginning,” Campbell said.

Campbell acknowledged the remarkable synergy between him, Johnson, and Glenn, calling them “superstars” who have played critical roles in the team's success. Detroit's head coach made it clear that he fully understands the reality of the situation, recognizing that both Johnson and Glenn will likely be in high demand for head coaching roles.

“I know when it’s over, it’s over,” Campbell said. “But we’re going to make the most of it until that time comes.”

Why are the Lions' top coordinators in high demand?

Johnson has transformed the Lions’ offense into one of the most potent in the league. Glenn, whose defensive schemes have elevated Detroit’s defense to elite levels, has undoubtedly impacted the Lions' success.

Johnson is a top head coaching candidate because he revitalized Jared Goff’s career. Detroit's offensive guru could listen to Goff and understand what he liked and didn’t like. From there, Johnson constructed an offensive scheme that allowed Goff to thrive and adapted it to the rest of the Lions' offensive stars.

“Ben has grown the most of any coach I’ve ever been around,” Campbell said to Sports Illustrated. “He’s always been a very creative play-caller. He has great vision every week for how to attack our opponents, but most importantly, he knows how to communicate that vision to our players in the room with him. He’s confident, competent, and, above all, competitive. The players on offense respond to him because of it.”

In his fourth year, Glenn has been in the spotlight now more than ever in his tenure in Detroit. He has helped mold the Lions from 3-13-1 to Super Bowl contenders. He’s leading a top-10 scoring defense — doing it without his best player, Aidan Hutchinson.

In many ways, Glenn is an extension of Campbell. He’s often asked to speak to the team on Campbell’s behalf. He’s a coach who can light a fire under players when they need it or play the father figure when they need guidance. Detroit players say he was instrumental in laying the foundation for what was to come and that the Lions aren’t where they are without him.

Johnson and Glenn are culture-building coaches, something a rebuilding franchise always needs. Both learned this firsthand from Campbell's turnaround with the Lions. Soon enough, Johnson and Glenn might do the same for an NFL team in need.