Before kickoff of what would be a heated Monday Night Football matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions, pass rusher Za'Darius Smith had a quick NSFW message to the opposition.

“Don’t get scared now, mother f**kers,” Smith said, walking down the tunnel before Monday Night Football.

Considering the Lions entered this game favored to win, the 49ers likely expected to be trash-talked all game. And with Dan Campbell having an intense style of coaching as a former player, it's clear the Lions were ready for battle before the opening kickoff.

After joining the Lions in Week 11, Smith has already embodied the gritty culture of Campbell's team based on his pre-game message.

Za'Darius Smith happy to join Lions defense after disappointing Browns run

Before getting traded to the Lions after they lost star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson to injury, Smith was on the Cleveland Browns for over a season, and his career looked like it could fizzle out without competing for a Super Bowl.

Given the state of the Browns, Smith— who turned 32 in Week 1 of the 2024 season— likely doesn't have many years of productive football left.

So, for players who have yet to get a Super Bowl ring, veterans like Smith hope for opportunities like this to open. Thankfully for him, the Lions needed a pass rusher, and the Browns were willing to sell the 32-year-old for a couple of late-round picks.

Since joining the Lions, Smith has been a strong contributor, totaling three sacks, nine tackles, and seven QB hits throughout five games as a rotational pass rusher.

With the Lions pursuing the No. 1 seed in the NFC Playoff Picture, Smith had some fighting words for the 49ers before their Monday Night Football matchup.

Smith might not have even known the camera heard him, but they did indeed.