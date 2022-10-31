Dan Campbell makes big Lions coaching change after another disastrous loss

The Detroit Lions’ rebuild continues to feature a lot of growing pains. Amid a brutal performance from their defense up to this point in the season, they are shaking things up on Dan Campbell’s coaching staff.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions have fired defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant.

Pleasant, who spent the last two seasons running the Lions’ secondary, has a reputation as an up-and-comer in the NFL coaching ranks. He interviewed to be the defensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings this past offseason and was named to The Athletic’s “40 under 40” list.

The Lions’ defense has been bad all around but their secondary has been brutal. After getting lit up by Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins, Campbell said that the defense did not execute the game plan and that Miami took advantage of the way they played routinely.

The bright spot for the Lions defense is cornerback Jeff Okudah, who turned his career around and has shown some serious potential so far this season. The defensive backs in Detroit are a relatively young group and will soon have a new coach to help develop them. Okudah and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson will be the key building blocks for the future.

The 1-6 Lions, who have one of the worst defenses in football, will have a lot of work to do before turning things around. The front office, among many other things, must find the right coach and improve the secondary with roster moves.