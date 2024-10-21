The Detroit Lions are one of the clear teams to beat across the NFL landscape at this stage of the 2024-25 season, and apparently there are still certain individuals who have a problem with it.

Chris Christie recently called Campbell “classless” with the way he coaches the Lions, and Campbell had this to say in response to Christie's comments, per Brad Galli of WXYZ Detroit. The Lions improved to 5-1 after their Week 8 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

“The last time I was called classless, I was drinking wine out of a bottle,” the Lions head coach said smiling.

Campbell is very popular among the NFL community, and he's viewed as one of the best coaches that the game has to offer at this stage. It's been a week since the Lions defeated the struggling Cowboys, but it appears that the former New Jersey governor is still furious.

What did Chris Christie actually say about Lions' Dan Campbell?

The Lions dominated the Cowboys 47-9 in Week 6, and apparently Christie has his mind made up that Campbell was doing a bit of running up the score against his beloved Dallas squad. On a radio hit with Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, he bashed Campbell for calling trick plays late in the game when the Lions had the game in control.

“That's Dan Campbell. He's got no class. Never has,” Christie said, per Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News, (via John Simmons of Outkick). It's fine. It's fine. Look, Dan Campbell, that's the way he is, and what goes around comes around.”

It's likely this intriguing feud isn't over on Christie's side, since the Cowboys will have to witness Jared Goff and the Lions continuing to have a memorable campaign as the leaders of the NFC. That said, the amusing personality that is Campbell, can't wait to keep the focus on football and Detroit's Week 8 matchup with the 1-5 Tennessee Titans.