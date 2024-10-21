The Detroit Lions won a back-and-forth game over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Both teams moved to 5-1 to create even more drama in the NFC North. Dan Campbell told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer what makes Lions quarterback Jared Goff a special player.

“It’s what you don’t see, It’s what you can’t see with your eyes. That’s the most important thing for any player that’s in this league, that wants to be a player you can count on,” the Lions coach said. “That’s what he’s got in his brain and what he’s got in his heart. The guy’s a competitor. He doesn’t get frazzled. He’s tough. He’s durable. That’s what makes him dangerous. That’s what makes him a winner.”

Almost everything that could have gone wrong went wrong in the first half for the Lions. The Vikings sniffed out a fake punt and immediately went up 10-0. Goff and the Lions fought back to take a 21-10 lead. Then, a David Montgomery fumble turned into a Minnesota touchdown and a 29-28 lead. Goff led a game-winning field goal drive after that.

These clutch drives, ridiculous accuracy, and incredible wins have put Goff in the MVP conversation. After a history-making season last year, the Lions have already made more. Can Goff be the first Detroit MVP since Barry Sanders?

Jared Goff looks to cement Lions' legacy

When Jared Goff was drafted first overall by the Los Angeles Rams, he was supposed to be their franchise quarterback. Sean McVay coached him up to lead an all-time offense to the Super Bowl in 2018. While they lost to the Patriots, the future looked bright for Goff and the Rams. After a few down years, McVay decided he needed an improvement at quarterback. Thus ensued one of the greatest win-win trades in NFL history.

Matthew Stafford went to the Rams, ending a 12-year run as the Lions' signal caller. He won a Super Bowl in his first year with McVay. The Lions and Goff took a little longer to click, but at the end of 2022, they started to shine. They won eight of their final ten games to almost sneak into the playoffs.

Last year, they went 12-5 and won the NFC North for the first time in 30 years. They advanced to the NFC Championship Game for the first time in 32 years. The Lions had a lead at halftime but could not close the door. Now, they are 5-1 for the second straight season for the first time in franchise history. If they win one more game than last year, Goff will become a Detroit legend.

Goff would be the second MVP in Lions history and the first quarterback. He would be the first quarterback to ever lead the Lions to the Super Bowl. Despite his tumultuous time in Los Angeles, he has been more than good enough for Detroit.