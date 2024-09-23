Although the Detroit Lions beat the Arizona Cardinals 20-13 on Sunday, it didn't come without sacrifice. Second-year tight end Sam LaPorta was carted off with an ankle injury after a “hook and ladder” trick play touchdown with Jahmyr Gibbs at the end of the first half.

Luckily, though, the injury doesn't appear to be major, via ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“Initial belief is #Lions TE Sam LaPorta suffered a low ankle sprain, per source. Will undergo tests to determine severity, though,” Fowler reported.

Tests later confirmed that belief, via Fowler.

“Tests confirmed low ankle sprain for LaPorta, per source. Relative good news for the #Lions' star tight end,” he updated.

LaPorta was blocking for Gibbs downfield when Cardinals safety Budda Baker accidentally collided with him. The 23-year-old walked off the field under his own power before taking a cart to the locker room. He then returned for the start of the second half before limping off again.

LaPorta has had a quiet start to his sophomore season after a breakout rookie year. The Iowa alum has eight catches for 94 yards thus far, while he had 86 grabs for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2023.

Will this injury impede both LaPorta and Detroit's progress this year?

Sam LaPorta can still help the Lions this year

With a reliable offensive line along with Gibbs, David Montgomery, Jared Goff, and Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit has one of the most talented offenses in the league, even without LaPorta. However, the 2023 second-round pick presents a major threat in the middle of the field when he's in the lineup, an element the Lions will be missing while he's out.

The bottom line is that LaPorta should be back within a few weeks, which isn't the end of the world. However, Detroit will need the aforementioned players to step up.