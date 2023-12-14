Sam LaPorta is approaching two rookie records

Detroit Lions rookie tight end Sam LaPorta has impressed this season, and he was humble when he was asked about approaching the records for receptions and yards for a rookie tight end.

“I mean, to put your name in conversation with other great players and hopefully you stay on that track for a decade plus, it feels good,” Sam LaPorta said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “It feels like your hard work is paying off, so just going to try to keep doing what I'm doing.”

Mike Ditka's 1,076 yards in the 1961 season is the rookie record for tight ends, while Keith Jackson's 81 receptions is the mark for that rookie record. LaPorta currently has 702 yards on the season, with 66 receptions, according to Pro Football Reference. He needs 16 more receptions to beat Keith Jackson's record, and a bit over 300 yards to pass Mike Ditka's record. It is not a lock that he will pass those marks, but both are within reach.

The Lions are currently 9-4 on the season, and should come away with the NFC North. However, they are coming off of a disappointing road loss to the Chicago Bears last week. Detroit hosts the Denver Broncos on Saturday night. After that, they have two matchups with the Minnesota Vikings and one game against the Dallas Cowboys to finish the season.

It will be interesting to see if LaPorta can help the Lions finish strong and achieve those rookie records in the process. They are well within reach for the impressive rookie.