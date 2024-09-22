The Arizona Cardinals have a crucial matchup against the Detroit Lions in Week 3. Arizona has a record of 1-1 and could keep pace in the NFC West with a win today. They will need all hands on deck to secure the victory, and they will have one of Kyler Murray's favorite weapons ready to go despite a recent injury.

Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch is expected to play against the Lions on Sunday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Dortch is listed as questionable and has been dealing with a hamstring injury. However, it seems that he will be healthy enough to suit up for a crucial game against the Lions.

Dortch has been an early contributor for the Cardinals. Kyler Murray appeared locked on to Dortch in Week 1 against the Bills, targeting him 10 times. Dortch hauled in eight of those passes for 58 yards.

Dortch will join Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson, and Trey McBride as Murray's top targets on Sunday.

Previewing the Cardinals' Week 3 matchup against the Lions

The Cardinals are showing that they have the potential to be a dangerous team in the NFC in 2024.

Arizona put the hurt on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2, dealing them a 41-10 blowout loss. The Cardinals took full advantage of an injury-riddled Rams team, but now they face a mostly healthy Lions squad who is hungry for a win.

The Lions beat themselves more than the lost to the Buccaneers in Week 2. This Detroit squad that got to the NFC Championship game a year ago is not happy to have started 1-1. They will pull open the bag of tricks and try to do whatever it takes to get a win in the desert.

Arizona will try to make this game into a shootout. The Cardinals have to like their matchups with Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride going up against a young and untested Lions secondary. Kyler Murray should also have plenty of opportunities to burn the Lions on the ground.

Meanwhile, the Lions may try to control the line of scrimmage and bleed out the clock. Jared Goff looked out of sorts in Week 2 after throwing 55 passes in a losing effort. It is reasonable to expect the Lions to devote themselves to the ground game and play action passes in this matchup.

The game kicks off at 4:25PM ET at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.