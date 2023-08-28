The Detroit Lions have concluded their slate of preseason games and now can look forward to the 2023 NFL season. However, before they take on the Kansas City Chiefs to kick off the season, they need to trim their roster down. And that process brings a rather bittersweet feeling for head coach Dan Campbell.

“Yeah, it’s tough,” Campbell said, via Sports Illustrated. “And, here we are, in year three of what (general manager) Brad (Holmes) and I have done. It’s getting that much harder. I mean, we’re going to have to let go of some really good players, and that’s tough. It’s tough to do.”

The Lions have a few players who shined after beginning camp on the outside looking in. Undrafted free agents Steven Gilmore and Dylan Drummond are just a couple of “bubble” players with strong cases to make the team's final roster. Especially after their recent performances against the Carolina Panthers.

The fact that Detroit is going to pass on a few players who proved their worth is a hard pill to swallow. However, Campbell believes there is a more optimistic side to this dilemma that is worth noting.

“It also means that there’s growth and the talent level has gone up. And, that’s a good thing for your football team, as long as it’s the right guys you’re keeping,” the Lions head coach said, via Sports Illustrated. “We feel pretty good about everyone on this team, that’s in this crop.”

The Lions head into the 2023 season with a ton of hype around them. Detroit rode an 8-2 stretch in the second half of last season to finish 9-8 after a 1-6 start. It marked Detroit's first winning season since 2017. And that progress has the Lions eyeing a NFC North division title this upcoming season.