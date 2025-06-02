The Detroit Lions will have revenge on the mind during the 2025 NFL season. Detroit had its best season ever in 2024, winning 15 games and securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC. But they crumbled in the playoffs, getting blown out by a plucky Commanders team.

Now the Lions will do whatever it takes to get back into the playoffs and hopefully make their first ever Super Bowl appearance.

Detroit has been hard at work adding players this offseason to make that dream a reality. The Lions added some talented players in NFL free agency, but most of their additions came from the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Lions will need contributions from every player on the roster in 2025. They'll even be relying on backup players who have limited roles and play on special teams.

Below we will explore three Lions hidden gems who every fan needs to know about ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Kalif Raymond is still criminally underrated

Kalif Raymond has played for the Lions for four seasons. Is it even possible for him to be a hidden gem?

Perhaps not. But I want to take this opportunity to give Raymond his flowers. He is a valuable piece for the Lions on offense and special teams, but he is rarely celebrated.

Raymond is the type of glue player that every football team needs. He is willing to do whatever it takes, and play whatever role is asked of him, to win football games. He is a coach's dream player.

Raymond also makes a big impact on the gridiron. He plays a rotational role as a wide receiver and is Detroit's primary punt returner. He thrives in both of those roles.

Raymond has never had fewer than 20 targets and 200 receiving yards in a season while in Detroit.

His least productive season was in 2024, when he had 17 receptions for 215 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 30 punt returns for 413 yards and one touchdown.

Raymond's lack of productivity, relative to past seasons, is actually a good thing for Detroit. The Lions have a loaded offense with plenty of playmakers. As a result, Raymond's production has dipped because there are so many mouths to feed.

The Lions are lucky to have a player like Raymond as as backup wide receiver.

Raymond may not make a ton of big plays in 2025, but he will play his role to the best of his ability.

Ahmed Hassanein could be Detroit's secret weapon at edge rusher

The Lions waited until the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft to select an edge rusher, grabbing Boise State's Ahmed Hassanein.

Detroit's new edge rusher has an incredible story as the first Egyptian to be drafted into the NFL.

Hassanein is an incredibly raw prospect who has only been playing football since 2019. He has improved a lot in a short period of time, making his way into college football and now onto an NFL roster.

Lions fans should not expect Hassanein to take the NFL by storm in 2025. However, he could still have a useful role on the team.

Article Continues Below

I expect Hassanein to be a pass rush specialist during his rookie season while he learns the ropes of the professional game. He excels when attacking the opposing quarterback by whatever means necessary, so putting him in on third downs makes a lot of sense.

The Lions are desperate for any pass rush juice. Adding a high-motor player like Hassanein could help the Lions in 2025 and even more so in future seasons.

Lions fans should not forget about Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

I can forgive casual Lions fans for forgetting about the existence of Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

The Lions drafted Rakestraw in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He joined the Lions along with Terrion Arnold with the goal of becoming a foundational piece in the team's new-look secondary.

Unfortunately, Rakestraw suffered a hamstring injury during warm ups against the Buccaneers in Week 2. That injury would bother Rakestraw throughout the year, eventually ending his 2024 season.

Rakestraw only played in eight games and only managed 6 total tackles, so it is no surprise that some fans have forgotten about him.

But the story on Rakestraw is far from over.

Rakestraw is healthy and ready to play in 2025. Unfortunately for him, there may not be a place for him in the starting lineup anytime soon.

Lions defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend explained that Rakestraw will focus on being an outside cornerback in 2025.

“In this league, you can only travel with so many,” Townsend said during his recent media session, per Jeff Risdon of Lions Wire. “Right now, we're going to let (Rakestraw) focus on outside, let him go compete out there. Amik (Robertson) has done a really good job (inside). We have Avonte (Maddox), who is another positional flex type of person. I think that will help (Rakestraw), as well.”

Terrion Arnold and newcomer D.J. Reed will hold down the outside cornerback spots to start the season. This will put Rakestraw decidedly as a backup.

Ultimately, the showcases how much depth the Lions have at the cornerback position.

Rakestraw could still have a bright future in the NFL, but Detroit's loaded cornerback room makes him a hidden gem by default.