With the speculation around a possible sign-and-trade for Jonathan Kuminga, there is more reason to believe that the status of star Kevin Durant will heavily impact the uncertainty around the Golden State Warriors' star. While Kuminga seems to have a harsh reality of a dwindling trade market due to other pursuits by teams, among other reasons, this remains true with the current chain of events relating to Durrant.

Per the latest report from Jake Fischer on “The Stein Line,” he would speak on how the incoming restricted free agent's future is “clouded” because of Durant, and until that is concluded, it would be hard to project further interest. Fischer cites the Miami Heat as one team that could look to Kuminga if they cannot get Durant, since they are one of the franchises in active pursuit.

“The immediate future of Golden State's Jonathan Kuminga would appear to be even more clouded by Durant uncertainty than DeRozan's,” Fischer wrote. “There have been no tangible rumblings to this point that Brooklyn — which is the NBA's lone team on course to have significant salary cap space this summer — has plans to pursue Kuminga with the Nets' projected $55 million in operating room.”

“Trying to forecast sign-and-trade scenarios that could potentially materialize for the bouncy 22-year-old swingman will thus be difficult to pinpoint until Durant's situation is settled,” Fischer continued. “Maybe Miami, for example, would make a sign-and-trade run at Kuminga in the event that the Heat don't win the trade race to acquire the league's No. 8 all-time leading scorer. Sources say Miami has registered a level of interest in Kuminga in previous transaction cycles.”

Prior interest in Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga

Article Continues Below

Even though ultimately Kuminga will look for the best path possible for a hopeful long career, it does seem that there will have to be patience on his end. The Heat have been mentioned as a team with interest for Kuminga beforehand by ClutchPoints' NBA Insider Brett Siegel, who also mentioned the Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls.

“The Nets, along with the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat, are three teams with preliminary interest in Kuminga ahead of free agency, sources said,” Siegel wrote. “Both Kuminga and the Warriors could come to an understanding on a new, fair contract, but the idea of exploring sign-and-trade opportunities seems like the best path for both parties.”

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype would also mention those teams, but also put out the “possibility” that Kuminga remains with the Warriors, despite some signs pointing to a departure.

“Kuminga is looking for an expanded and consistent role moving forward, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote. “The Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat are two teams to monitor as potential sign-and-trade candidates for Kuminga, league sources told HoopsHype. With that in mind, the Warriors have also not ruled out the possibility of retaining Kuminga, sources said.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen what Kuminga's future looks like, but fans will likely know more once Durant is dealt soon.