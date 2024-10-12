The Detroit Lions are preparing to face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. However, they took care of some business before their next game. Detroit has reportedly agreed to a two-year contract extension with veteran running back David Montgomery, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. He is now signed to Detroit through 2027.

Montgomery initially signed with the Lions prior to the 2023 season. Since then, he has formed one of the best running back duos in the league with Jahmyr Gibbs. He recorded his second career 1000+ yard season with Detroit in 2023. And to this point, he has 271 yards on 63 carries through four games.

Montgomery has aided in the incredible Lions turnaround we've witnessed over the last few seasons. The veteran running back helped Detroit win its first NFC North division championship in 2023. Additionally, he was a major reason the team went on to the NFC Championship Game.

The Lions have Super Bowl ambition in 2024 and have had a promising start to the year. Detroit picked up wins over the Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals, and Seattle Seahawks before their bye week. Montgomery has played a big role in this positive start. In fact, he has a touchdown in each of his first four games.

The Lions are preparing to take on the Cowboys on the road out of their bye week. Detroit is heading into the game relatively healthy, as well. In fact, only rookie offensive guard Christian Mahogany showed up on the final injury report for the week. The Boston College product had his return window open recently after being placed on injured reserve with mono.

The Lions certainly hope they can continue their winning ways against the Cowboys. If they are to win, David Montgomery is likely to play a decisive role in taking Dallas down. It will certainly be interesting to see how the veteran ball carrier performs now that he has extended his stay in the Motor City.