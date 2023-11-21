The NFL will start its Thanksgiving Day games by flipping a coin that pays tribute to John Madden and the turducken he helped popularize.

The NFL Thanksgiving Day slate is almost here, and in a tradition started in 2022, the games will again officially be known as the John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration. There will be tributes throughout the day to the legendary coach and broadcaster who was one of the biggest driving forces behind NFL football becoming synonymous with Turkey Day. In 2023, though, the league will take it up a level and honor Madden’s greatest creation (or at least popularization): The turducken.

“This week marks the 2nd annual “John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration” across the @NFL!” the league’s media account tweeted on Monday. “The 3 Thanksgiving Day games will feature a commemorate coin w/ a silhouette of Coach Madden on one side (Heads) & a 6-legged turducken on the other (Tails).”

For those unfamiliar, a turducken is a duck, stuffed inside of a chicken, stuffed inside of a turkey. And while John Madden didn’t create the turducken, he did make it famous.

As the story goes, legendary Louisiana chef Paul Prudhomme created the dish in the 1960s in Wyoming, brought it to New Orleans in the 1970s, and trademarked the word in the 1980s, according to USA Today.

In 1997, Madden tried the Bayou treat and started talking about it on air. After that, Glenn Mistich’s store, the Gourmet Butcher Block, went from selling 250 turduckens a year to five to six thousand, most around Thanksgiving and Christmas time.

As for why the NFL coin will be a six-legged turducken during the Thanksgiving Day games coin flip, that’s because Madden famously gave turkey legs out to the stars of these games over the years, and FOX started making him “turkeys” with more than two legs to give out.