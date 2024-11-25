Our Week 13 NFL Power Rankings have no change at the top, as our top three teams remain the same after two wins and a bye week. But with weather playing a factor in some of the Week 13 contests, that’s an easy signal that playoff contention is growing closer by the day.

Come along as we provide in-depth analysis every week on how each team fared in the NFL, important stats/takeaways from each contest, and storylines to follow heading into the following games. Here's ClutchPoints' latest NFL Power Rankings.

1. Detroit Lions (no change)

It was yet another no-sweat win for the Detroit Lions, who continue holding the top spot in our Week 13 NFL Power Rankings. A 24-6 win over the Indianapolis Colts was led by their rushing attack again, as Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery accounted for three touchdowns in the win.

Montgomery left Detroit’s Week 12 contest early with a shoulder injury, but his status for their Thanksgiving Day game against the Chicago Bears should give Lions fans some relief looking ahead.

2. Buffalo Bills (no change)

A much-deserved bye week was on the docket for the Buffalo Bills in Week 12, as they are still reveling in their Week 11 upset win over the then-undefeated Kansas City Chiefs. Three upcoming matchups against potential playoff teams makes things a bit tough for Buffalo, but they are clearly in the driver’s seat atop the AFC East race.

3. Kansas City Chiefs (no change)

Having entered their Week 12 matchup against the Carolina Panthers as 11.5-point favorites, it took a last-second field goal from Spencer Shrader to avoid the catastrophic upset.

While it wasn’t tough sledding for the Chiefs offense, they only outgained Carolina’s offense by 57 yards, showing that things were tougher than expected. Patrick Mahomes connected with Noah Gray (x2) and DeAndre Hopkins for scores, while Kareem Hunt slogged his way to 68 rushing yards on 16 carries in their close win.

4. Philadelphia Eagles (no change)

It was because of Saquon Barkley and the ground game that the Philadelphia Eagles came away with a convincing road win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13. Rushing for 255 yards, Barkley produced his best showing of the season while rushing for the most yards in one game in his career, on a night that the Eagles extended their winning streak to seven games.

Jalen Hurts and the passing attack didn't have to do much with Barkley running wild, as he only threw for 179 yards and a lone score to A.J. Brown (6/109).

5. Green Bay Packers (+3)

Leaping into the top five of our Week 13 NFL Power Rankings, the Green Bay Packers put on an absolute clinic in their dismantling of the San Francisco 49ers. Granted, the Niners were missing QB Brock Purdy and others, but the Packers made their NFC West opponents look like a team that shouldn’t make the playoffs.

It was the Josh Jacobs show in Week 13, as he cashed in three opportunities from one yard out for touchdowns. Jordan Love wasn’t asked to do much, but the offense operated as a well-oiled machine in the win, setting the NFC North race up for a contentious finish to the year.

6. Baltimore Ravens (no change)

A Monday Night Football matchup is on the docket for the Baltimore Ravens this week, as they travel west to face the Los Angeles Chargers. In a battle of seven-win teams, the Harbaugh family will be able to see which brother is the better NFL coach this week, a few days before sitting down together for Thanksgiving dinner, how lovely.

7. Minnesota Vikings (no change)

It took an overtime field goal from John Parker Romo to do it, but the Minnesota Vikings are a nine-win team this year after beating the Chicago Bears, 30-27. Sam Darnold and his 330-yard, two-touchdown performance helped support two, 100-yard receivers in Minnesota’s win, but neither included Justin Jefferson.

Jordan Addison (8/162/1) and T.J. Hockenson (7/114) each crossed the century mark in the win, while Jefferson was a distant third with a 2/27 line. Jalen Nailor caught Darnold’s other touchdown pass, while Aaron Jones rushed for 106 yards and a score.

8. Pittsburgh Steelers (-3)

A second-half comeback wasn’t enough for the Pittsburgh Steelers to overcome a three-point first half, dropping the first snow matchup with the Cleveland Browns. While the snow didn’t impact the contest until the second half, it was evident that the Steelers offense was out in the cold from the opening kickoff.

Jaylen Warren (64 total yards, one rushing TD) and Calvin Austin III (3/78/1) led the way on offense for the Steelers, who failed to get George Pickens (4/48) going more in the loss. Currently sitting at 8-3, Pittsburgh controls their playoff destiny for this season, a thought not many likely expected to be the case at the beginning of the year.

9. Denver Broncos (+2)

It may have taken 20, second-half points, but the Denver Broncos earned their seventh win of the 2024 season, topping the Las Vegas Raiders, 29-19, in turn jumping into the top 10 of our Week 13 NFL Power Rankings.

Rookie Bo Nix continued his strong play, connecting with Courtland Sutton for two scores in the win, as the Broncos extended their lead for the final Wild Card spot to one-and-a-half games over the Miami Dolphins.

10. Los Angeles Chargers (no change)

Holding serve with their home-field advantage might be the difference maker for the Chargers in their Monday Night matchup with the Ravens, a game that has serious AFC playoff implications. Justin Herbert is looking to continue his red-hot streak of play lately, and the susceptible Ravens secondary looks to be his next target as he searches for LAC’s eighth win of the season.

11. Washington Commanders (-2)

Coming off a tough, Thursday Night Football loss to the Eagles in Week 11, the Washington Commanders dropped their second-consecutive game to an NFC East rival, this time falling to the Dallas Cowboys.

A shanked extra point from Austin Seibert after a miraculous score from Terry McLaurin set the table for another disappointing performance, one that knocked the Commanders to 7-5 and looking at an insurmountable deficit to the Eagles for the division.

12. Seattle Seahawks (+5)

The Seattle Seahawks came through in a low-scoring NFC West battle, getting into a tie atop the West with a 16-6 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Geno Smith connected with Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the game’s lone touchdown, as he and DK Metcalf combined for 10 receptions and 136 yards in the win.

13. Houston Texans (-1)

Not much went right for the Houston Texans in their Week 13 upset loss to the Tennessee Titans, dropping the AFC South-leading Texans to 7-5 on the year. C.J. Stroud was inefficient yet again, throwing for two scores but also two interceptions and committing a Dan Orlovsky that he won’t live down for a while.

This concerning play from Stroud has really become a problem for the Houston offense, as they have been in a rut lately. Even if they do hold a sizable lead in their division, if they want to factor into the AFC playoff race, they need to figure these things out – fast.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2)

It was smooth sailing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12, who cruised to a 30-7 win over the struggling New York Giants. Winning 30-0 at one point, the Buccaneers got rushing scores from Bucky Irving (12/87), Rachaad White (12/37), Baker Mayfield (4/29), and Sean Tucker (4/3).

Mike Evans (5/68) looked like his old self in his first game back from injury, and his relationship with Mayfield will be key in seeing if Tampa Bay can right the ship and factor into the NFC South divisional race.

15. Arizona Cardinals (no change)

The four-game winning streak for the Cardinals was abruptly ended by their divisional rivals, as the Cardinals struggled to get anything going on the road in Seattle. Kyler Murray did throw for 285 yards, with 133 of that to Trey McBride, but no passing touchdowns and only nine rushing yards played a big role in their first loss in over a month.

16. Los Angeles Rams (-2)

It wasn't a strong effort put up by the Rams in their Sunday Night Football matchup against the Eagles, as their offense failed to do much all night. The defense was absolutely picked apart by the Philly rushing attack, allowing Barkley to rush for over 250 yards in the game.

Cooper Kupp, Demarcus Robinson, and Kyren Williams found the end zone for the Rams, but falling to 5-6 on the year definitely makes any shot at making the playoffs an uphill climb.

17. Miami Dolphins (+3)

The Miami Dolphins have been rounding into shape over the past few weeks, with their Week 12, 34-15 win over the New England Patriots helping get them another game closer to the .500 mark.

Jaylen Waddle was Tua Tagovailoa’s favorite target in Sunday’s win, catching eight passes for 144 yards and a score. Tight end Jonnu Smith continued his strong play as well, hauling in a game-high nine passes for 87 yards and a touchdown, helping Miami get to a 5-6 record.

18. Atlanta Falcons (no change)

A Week 12 bye week for the Atlanta Falcons helps give them a break before a tough, two-game stretch. A home matchup with the Chargers is first up, with a road matchup with the Vikings, which is a Kirk Cousins homecoming, is after. This Falcons team needs every win it can get as it tries to hold onto its slim lead atop the NFC South.

19. New Orleans Saints (no change)

Injuries have forced the offense for the New Orleans Saints to look vastly different over the past few weeks, with street free agent Marquez Valdes-Scantling stepping into the WR1 role. Their 4-7 record feels a bit generous with how up and down the Saints have been this year, and while injuries have been the biggest storyline, it’s fair to say that this team needs a hard reset this offseason, instead of trying to make magic happen with its cobbled-together core.

20. San Francisco 49ers (-7)

It was expected to be an uphill battle for the 49ers as they marched into Lambeau Field with Brandon Allen at quarterback, but a 28-point dismantling was not the expected outcome in their Week 13 matchup. Allen looked fine leading the offense, but costly turnovers from him and Christian McCaffrey pretty much set the tone for their loss, creating a sizable fall in our Week 13 NFL Power Rankings.

21. Dallas Cowboys (+3)

Apparently, the Cowboys just do not want to go away, as their upset win on the road over the Commanders was quite a shock. Cooper Rush produced his best performance this season, throwing for 277 yards and finding Luke Schoonmaker and Jalen Tolbert for TDs, helping Dallas climb back up in our Week 13 NFL Power Rankings.

CeeDee Lamb led all Cowboy pass catchers with 10 receptions for 67 yards, and Rico Dowdle found success on the ground, rushing for 86 scoreless yards in the win. While this win likely pushed back the inevitable, it may have bought Mike McCarthy the ability to finish out the season as Dallas’ head coach.

22. Cincinnati Bengals (no change)

It is now or never for the Cincinnati Bengals in their playoff chase, as their 4-7 record leaves no room for error across the rest of the season. Facing Pittsburgh, Dallas, Tennessee, Cleveland, Denver, and Pittsburgh again, the Bengals will need to tighten up any holes if they want any shot at being a Wild Card team.

23. Indianapolis Colts (-2)

There wasn’t much of a fight put up by the Colts, only mustering two field goals in their loss to the Lions. If Colts fans are looking to draw some positives from this loss, it was another strong outing from Anthony Richardson, who threw for 172 yards, rushed for 61, and did not throw an interception.

If a little time on the bench was what the second-year quarterback needed to get things right, then the Colts should be set up for a while to forget about their QB concerns.

24. Chicago Bears (-1)

Two games into the Thomas Brown timeline at offensive coordinator has produced impactful results for the Chicago offense, as Caleb Williams has looked a million times more comfortable orchestrating the offense. While dropping their Week 12 matchup with the Vikings, the growth of Williams is what matters the most this year.

A turnover-free outing from Williams was an impressive showing, as he connected with DJ Moore and Keenan Allen for touchdowns. A 340-yard affair, as well as being the leading rusher with 33 yards, shows that Williams can handle a tough defensive attack, which should give Chicago fans an optimistic outlook into their future franchise QB.

25. Cleveland Browns (+4)

It seems fitting that, in Jameis Winston’s first game with weather under 40 degrees, he leads the Browns to an upset win over their rival. Orchestrating the win in a November snowstorm, Winston was anything but efficient, but as Winston does, he did just enough to get his team a win.

While only throwing for 219 scoreless yards, Winston found the end zone on the ground, as did Nick Chubb (x2). Jerry Jeudy was Winston’s favorite target (6/85) in the win, and the defense did their part, sacking Russell Wilson four times in the win.

26. Jacksonville Jaguars (no change)

The jury is still out on if Trevor Lawrence will return this season, clouding the rest of the campaign for the Jacksonville Jaguars. With head coach Doug Pederson on a very hot seat right now, this could end up being the perfect storm to start fresh for a franchise that has struggled to consistently produce, even when given the chance to draft blue-chip talent.

27. New York Jets (no change)

With Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas out as staff members for the New York Jets, the final piece in the equation is quarterback Aaron Rodgers. And with reports this past week surfacing about Rodgers’ future with the franchise, this cloud over the Jets franchise looks to not be going anywhere, anytime soon.

There seems to be a substantial lack of confidence when it comes to Rodgers remaining with the Jets, stemming from owner Woody Johnson. At this point, any solution seems to be on the table for the Jets, but don’t be surprised if Rodgers is wearing a different uniform next season at this rate.

28. Carolina Panthers (no change)

An inspired performance from Bryce Young this season has injected some life into the Panthers locker room, and their showing against the Chiefs shows that first-year head coach Dave Canales seems to have earned the trust of the locker room.

Holding serve in our Week 13 NFL Power Rankings even with a loss, Young and the Panthers engineered a game-tying drive late in the fourth quarter, relying on Chuba Hubbard to find the end zone. While ultimately coming up short, it looks as though Young may have earned himself more job security for the rest of the season after his performance here.

29. New England Patriots (-4)

It was far from the inspiring performance from Drake Maye and the Patriots in Week 12, as they never were really in their matchup with the Dolphins. Maye connected with tight end Austin Hooper (4/59) for his only score on the day, only throwing for 222 yards in the loss.

30. Tennessee Titans (+2)

On the winning end of one of the biggest upsets in Week 12, the Titans relied on a balanced offensive effort to earn their third win of the year. Their 32-27 upset victory over the Texans came because of Will Levis, Tony Pollard, and Calvin Ridley, potentially the first game that this team has had its offense all on the same page.

Levis (278 yards) connected with Chig Okonwo and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for scores, while Ridley (5/93) and Pollard (24/119/1) produced some of their top performances this season in the win.

31. New York Giants (-1)

To say that things are not going well for the Giants is a gross understatement, but in their first game after ending the Daniel Jones era, folk icon Tommy DeVito took the reigns and didn’t do a single thing to try and earn the win.

While DeVito did not commit any turnovers, his performance was quite uninspiring, as was that of the offense as a whole. But breathe easy Giants fans, the race for the top spot in the 2025 NFL Draft is a race that, at this point, you should be wanting to win.

32. Las Vegas Raiders (-1)

A season-ending injury to quarterback Gardner Minshew puts quite the unfortunate bow on the Week 12 loss for the Raiders to the Broncos. Minshew, who had seen time in 10 games this season, had been the best quarterback on the Las Vegas roster this season, although the offense mightily struggled to get anything going.

There wasn’t much that the Raiders could do in their Week 12 loss to the Broncos, as they now find themselves in the basement of our Week 13 waiver wire pickups.