The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with free agent cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Moseley spent all four of his previous seasons in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers.

An undrafted free agent out of Tennessee in 2018, he first emerged as a starter the following season, when Moseley picked off Aaron Rodgers in the 49ers’ win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship. He played well in San Francisco’s subsequent Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, too, finishing with five tackles and a pass deflection.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Moseley was a fixture in the Niners’ defensive backfield each of the next two seasons, starting 19 of the 23 games in which he appeared. After a 2020 campaign that in which he racked up nine pass deflections, one interception and 47 tackles in 11 games, Moseley signed a two-year, $10.1 million extension with San Francisco, living up to that deal the following season.

Unfortunately, Moseley suffered a torn ACL in the Niners’ 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 5 last season, the same game he scored his first career touchdown on an interception return. San Francisco placed him on injured reserve shortly thereafter, effectively ending his season.

Moseley’s addition comes in wake of Detroit signing former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cam Sutton to a three-year, $33 million contract, completing an overhaul of the Lions’ secondary. Detroit’s defensive backfield was consistently attacked last season, finishing bottom-five in pass defense DVOA.