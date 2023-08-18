The Detroit Lions have a problem at wide receiver. With Jameson Williams' impending suspension, there's an open spot up for grabs. Perhaps some were hoping that ex-New York Jets WR Denzel Mims could fill that void in the interim. However, coach Dan Campbell's recent comments about Mims seemed to paint a bleak picture on his future.

“[Dan] Campbell says of Denzel Mims, ‘he's in the room' blankly. ‘Wish I could give you more.' Said this immediately after talking about (Lions) potentially needing to add a WR. Hard to not read between those lines…”

Well, on Friday, the Lions made the call to cut Mims. The former Jets WR has been waived after suffering injuries during training camp and his rehab, per Ian Rapoport.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

“The #Lions are waiving/injured WR Denzel Mims after a practice ankle injury led to a calf injury in rehab, source said. He had impressed in camp and could be an interesting addition when healthy.”

The fact that Mims wasn't able to make a good impression on Campbell and the Lions when they had a dire need at wide receiver. With Amon-Ra St. Brown experiencing an injury scare and Williams' aforementioned suspension, having a wide receiver is of utmost priority for Detroit. Despite their lack of receivers, though, they were still willing to cut Mims.

While this isn't a good look for Mims, there's still a lot he can do to get his career back on track. Jets fans have seen some flashes of his talent during his time in New York. Plus, he had a productive stint with the Lions in camp as well, at least before his injury. We'll see where Mims goes after this minor setback.